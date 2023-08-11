Niles man arrested after crashing into Cass County home

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 23-year-old Niles man was arrested after police say he crashed into a home early Friday morning in Cass County.

It happened just before 3:15 a.m. near the intersection of Redfield Street and Ironwood Drive in Milton Township. The driver of the vehicle ran away before deputies arrived on scene.

Deputies later located a 23-year-old Niles man and identified him as the driver of the car. He was arrested and booked into the Cass County Jail on multiple charges. His name is being withheld at this time.

No injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation, but police believe alcohol played a role in it.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.