Niles man arrested after crashing into Cass County home

Workers are seen helping tow a car after police say it crashed into a home near the intersection of Redfield Street and Ironwood Drive in Milton Township early Friday morning.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 23-year-old Niles man was arrested after police say he crashed into a home early Friday morning in Cass County.

It happened just before 3:15 a.m. near the intersection of Redfield Street and Ironwood Drive in Milton Township. The driver of the vehicle ran away before deputies arrived on scene.

Deputies later located a 23-year-old Niles man and identified him as the driver of the car. He was arrested and booked into the Cass County Jail on multiple charges. His name is being withheld at this time.

No injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation, but police believe alcohol played a role in it.

