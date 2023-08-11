ND special teams unit gives praise to new coordinator

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2023
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame special teams unit is getting acclimated to its third coordinator in as many seasons, and replacing a special teams mastermind like Brian Mason is no easy task.

But Marty Biagi has the confidence of the players in the unit. 16 Sports got to witness the energy he brings to practices firsthand Thursday morning.

The players, both new transfers and seasoned vets to the program, spoke about their new coach.

“It’s awesome. Him and I joke around a lot,” said graduate long snapper Michael Vinson. “Him and I kind of have the same personality a little bit, so it’s just been great. It’s been a smooth transition. I think it’s been really, really successful.”

“He’s very unique because I’ve never had a special teams coordinator that can do what he can do as schematically working with special teams but is so invested in the specialist themselves and helping us succeed technique wise,” said graduate transfer kicker Spencer Shrader.

The Irish open their 2023 season against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 26.

