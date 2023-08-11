Medical Moment: Treating childhood obesity

(WNDU) - More than 14,000,000 kids and teens are living with obesity.

It’s a chronic disease that can set them up for a lifetime of health issues. That’s why for the first time ever, the American Academy of Pediatrics is releasing some groundbreaking guidelines on treating children battling obesity.

“When you are obese, people stare at you, people judge you,” said Harley Boaz, a patient.

At a time when Harley Boaz should be having the time of her life, her life was literally being put at risk. At 16, Harley weighed 285 pounds.

“I was diagnosed with hypertension. I was pre-diabetic. I had high cholesterol,” Boaz recalled.

A new study by the CDC warns that Type 2 diabetes will surge by 700% in people under the age of 20 in the next 40 years.

“About 20% of the pediatric population now has obesity,” explained Dr. Jennifer Sprague, a pediatric endocrinologist at Washington University.

New guidelines by the American Academy of Pediatrics, or AAP, are hoping to revolutionize the way we approach childhood obesity.

“It says we should offer all of our treatments as soon as a patient is eligible for them,” Dr. Sprague continued. Sprague says for the first time, doctors have a roadmap on how to treat these children.

“It highlights that a ‘watch and wait’ strategy is not effective,” Dr. Sprague said.

The AAP guidelines include evidence-based recommendations such as motivational interviewing to behavior treatments and pharmaceuticals like the newly FDA-approved Wegovy, the first once-weekly weight loss injection approved for kids 12 and up.

“They can make a really huge difference in patients’ lives,” Dr. Sprague said.

Studies show that 95% of teens with Type 2 diabetes who had bariatric surgery no longer had it three years following surgery, and 74% normalized their high blood pressure.

“I think there’s always hope that if you treat this disease, you’re gonna lessen the long-term consequences,” Dr. Sprague finished.

