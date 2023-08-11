Lincoln Jr. High School welcomes Penny the therapy dog

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Students at Lincoln Jr. High get to say hello to a new furry face this school year!

Penny, an endearing Bernedoodle, which is a combination of a Bernese Mountain Dog and Poodle, will be joining Samantha Vanlue’s applied skills class!

Earlier this year, Samantha sought to bring a therapy dog into the school community to provide a source of comfort and companionship to students dealing with trauma and illness. Penny’s interactions with students offer a unique opportunity for them to develop empathy, compassion, and social skills, further enriching their educational experience.

The applied skills class at Lincoln Jr. High class welcomes Penny on Aug. 10, 2023. (Plymouth Community School Corporation)

Therapy dogs have long been recognized for their positive impact on students’ emotional well-being.

Their presence in educational institutions like Lincoln Jr. High creates a calming and nonjudgmental environment, promoting stress reduction and improved focus among students.

And to keep Penny pampered and pretty, she will receive lifelong grooming services from the Plymouth Veterinary Clinic!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.