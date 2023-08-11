Advertise With Us

Lincoln Jr. High School welcomes Penny the therapy dog

Lincoln Jr. High School welcomes Penny the therapy dog on Aug. 10, 2023.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Students at Lincoln Jr. High get to say hello to a new furry face this school year!

Penny, an endearing Bernedoodle, which is a combination of a Bernese Mountain Dog and Poodle, will be joining Samantha Vanlue’s applied skills class!

Earlier this year, Samantha sought to bring a therapy dog into the school community to provide a source of comfort and companionship to students dealing with trauma and illness. Penny’s interactions with students offer a unique opportunity for them to develop empathy, compassion, and social skills, further enriching their educational experience.

Therapy dogs have long been recognized for their positive impact on students’ emotional well-being.

Their presence in educational institutions like Lincoln Jr. High creates a calming and nonjudgmental environment, promoting stress reduction and improved focus among students.

And to keep Penny pampered and pretty, she will receive lifelong grooming services from the Plymouth Veterinary Clinic!

