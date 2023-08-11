Advertise With Us

Learn all about aviation this Saturday at the South Bend International Airport

(WNDU)
By Mark Peterson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Aviation fans, this one’s for you!

On Saturday, the South Bend International Airport will host their fifth annual “Aviation Education Day” from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

It is happening at the Studebaker Hangar, just west of the terminal, and will have plenty of informational activities. Attendees can get a tour of the airfield, see a demonstration of an F-16 drone, eat some Kona shaved ice, and so much more! There will even be an onsite career fair.

The best part: it’s free.

To learn more about the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Troupe
Police: 19-year-old charged after 2-year-old finds gun, shoots 1-year-old cousin
Plymouth man dies after crashing into brick mailbox
The new Home Outlet store will be located at 416 W. McKinley Avenue, which was home to Kmart...
Barton’s Home Outlet store to open this fall in Mishawaka
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Tracking isolated showers/storms into Saturday morning
Elkhart County 4-H Fair breaks attendance record during the 2023 summer.
Elkhart County 4-H Fair breaks attendance record

Latest News

Perseid meteor shower at Dr. TK Lawless Park on Aug. 12, 2023.
Dr. TK Lawless Park open all night for Perseid meteor shower viewing
39th annual Osceola Music Festival kicks off Friday
Michiana Eats: Smokin’ Fatty’s BBQ
Wednesday’s Child: Carolyn close to aging out