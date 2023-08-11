Learn all about aviation this Saturday at the South Bend International Airport

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Aviation fans, this one’s for you!

On Saturday, the South Bend International Airport will host their fifth annual “Aviation Education Day” from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

It is happening at the Studebaker Hangar, just west of the terminal, and will have plenty of informational activities. Attendees can get a tour of the airfield, see a demonstration of an F-16 drone, eat some Kona shaved ice, and so much more! There will even be an onsite career fair.

The best part: it’s free.

To learn more about the event, click here.

