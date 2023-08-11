Advertise With Us

Jerry O’Fonics takes the stage at Fridays by the Fountain

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hunt Plaza in downtown South Bend was once again the place to be on Friday afternoon.

Fridays by the Fountain continued for another week, welcoming to the stage Jerry O’Fonics. Residents were invited to grab a bite to eat at one of the local food trucks or bring their own lunch and listen to music.

“It’s just a great opportunity for the city to put on this service, different bands every week, different genres, different opportunity for people - rather their working or just passing through to come and listen to live music,” said James Riley and Gavin McQuire, musicians.

Fridays by the Fountain continue for two more weeks, and next week’s concert will feature PT and the Cruisers!



