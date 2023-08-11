It’s the first day of school for Warsaw Community Schools!

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Students across Indiana are heading back to school this month, and Friday, August 11th was the first day of school for students in Warsaw Community Schools.

According to the district’s superintendent, this year is the 179th year of public education in the Warsaw Community.

Students at the High School were greeted in their brand-new main entrance Friday morning.

Prior to renovations that started last Fall, the building had 52 entrances, and none of them were a main entrance.

It’s one of many renovations that Warsaw Community Schools have undergone in the last five years.

“We’ve been going through and renovating all of our classrooms. We have new science labs that are set up for the students and we actually have a front entry way now for the first time in our history for our parents and our students to be coming through the doors. So, we’re excited to be customer service friendly, definitely a focus on safety and security, but just so excited,” said Superintendent, Dr. David Hoffert.

Renovations to the high school are set to continue through 2024.

Happy first day Tigers!

