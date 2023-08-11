Fugitive Friday: August 11, 2023

(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!

If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

Melissa Wilson is wanted for fraud and auto theft.

Tyran Lenard is wanted for robbery and two counts of armed robbery.

Lucas Burger is wanted for burglary.

Roger Lollis, Jr. is wanted for burglary, organized theft, theft, and counterfeiting.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.

