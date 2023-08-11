Fugitive Friday: August 11, 2023
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!
If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.
- Melissa Wilson is wanted for fraud and auto theft.
- Tyran Lenard is wanted for robbery and two counts of armed robbery.
- Lucas Burger is wanted for burglary.
- Roger Lollis, Jr. is wanted for burglary, organized theft, theft, and counterfeiting.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.
