Fugitive Friday: August 11, 2023

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!

If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

  • Melissa Wilson is wanted for fraud and auto theft.
  • Tyran Lenard is wanted for robbery and two counts of armed robbery.
  • Lucas Burger is wanted for burglary.
  • Roger Lollis, Jr. is wanted for burglary, organized theft, theft, and counterfeiting.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Melissa Wilson

Fugitive Friday: August 11, 2023

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

Fugitive Friday: August 11, 2023

Fugitive Friday: August 11, 2023

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

Niles man arrested after crashing into Cass County home

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Pedestrian injured in Cass County hit-and-run crash

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Elkhart County crash

Updated: 1 hour ago

Indiana

You can call 811 before digging to have any underground lines marked for free.

Aug. 11 serves as reminder to always call Indiana 811 before digging

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana 811 says it is crucial for preventing damage to underground utilities and keeping yourself and the surrounding community safe and connected.

News

Aug. 11 serves as reminder to always call Indiana 811 before digging

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

BTS Warsaw Schools

It’s the first day of school for Warsaw Community Schools!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
Students at the high school were greeted in the brand-new main entrance Friday morning.

News

Warsaw Community Schools welcomes students back

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Generic image of crash scene

Pedestrian injured in Cass County hit-and-run crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police in Cass County are searching for a black SUV that allegedly struck a Niles man who was walking alongside a road early Friday morning and drove off.