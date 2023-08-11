Former Landmark patient recounts alleged assault at Mishawaka facility

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - More troubling news from Praxis Landmark Recovery as 16 News Now is hearing from a former patient about her troubling experience at the facility in Mishawaka.

She recounts a number of allegations, from being given the wrong medication to a sexual assault.

Britnee Ebeyer went to Praxis Landmark Recovery in Bluffton and Mishawaka for what she thought was professional help to move past a stimulant addiction, but what she says she found at the treatment facility was nothing she could’ve anticipated.

“From the beginning, just not enough food,” said Britnee Ebeyer, a former patient at Praxis Landmark Recovery in Mishawaka. “I wasn’t given my, I have bipolar type two, and I was not given my medication. When I don’t take it, I get severely depressed.”

Britnee says they gave her medications used to treat other forms of addiction, meds she claims she didn’t need.

“For whatever reason, wanted to prescribe me narcotics like Suboxone that I did not need,” Ebeyer said. “I was not there for opioid addiction whatsoever. And I know people do use that for opioid addiction, but they wanted to put me on that, which I was getting high off of it pretty much.”

Sadly, that’s only where the trauma began for Ebeyer, as something much worse was about to happen just before she was set to graduate from the program.

“I was sexually assaulted by a male (patient) coming onto the women’s side,” Ebeyer said. “He came into my room in the middle of the night when I was sleeping, took my pants down. I woke up with my pants down and, screaming, ran out of the room screaming for help. Staff members, you know, were few and far between, hardly there, didn’t care, did not call the police, and let that man stay in the facility.

And she says this isn’t the only time it has happened.

“He again tried attacking me, well, like I was in the med line and started screaming at me, calling me names, and then tried like hitting me,” Ebeyer said. “I had to start running. Still, he was able to stay. So I ran, I walked around that facility scared, you know?”

Being asked if she felt she was in a better position leaving the facility than entering it, she unequivocally said no.

“I felt like I came out with more problems than I came in with, to be honest, and traumatized, PTSD now,” Ebeyer said. “You know, I am currently still on the Suboxone, the narcotic that they put me on because if I don’t take it, I withdraw from it … I mean, 28, 30 days is a long time to be away. And, you know, cut everything off and work on yourself to get help. So the people that wanted help, it was sad because you didn’t get it.”

Ebeyer was at Praxis Landmark Recovery in Mishawaka for 28 days during August and September 2022.

She also went to the Bluffton facility in February of 2022 but said she tried the facility in Mishawaka because she says she was told it was a brand-new facility and they could help her with her addiction.

She corroborated claims from former Praxis employees, who said the executive team at Landmark only cared about “heads in beds” to ensure more money was coming in through Medicaid.

“It was difficult,” Ebeyer said. “I went there to get help, and it was very overcrowded. At some points, there were people that had to sleep on the floor because they didn’t have a room to sleep. They didn’t have enough beds for them, so they’d be sleeping out the hallway. It just seemed like they wanted to put as many people in there as possible just to fill beds, you know, to make money or something, not for treatment, not caring about you. You would go, and, you know, I would keep trying to find someone higher up, higher up, higher up.”

After being asked what she would say to the executive team and CEO Matt Boyle regarding part of a new statement released on their website, “At Praxis by Landmark Recovery, we take our patient’s well-being seriously.”

“I would say that is a complete lie and joke,” Ebeyer said. “It was a very toxic, non-caring environment, and I would never want anyone else to suffer like I did … It was scary. And just the lack of, they just, they seemed to not care about getting treatment or the therapy or, you know, classes. It was just like, it was a $#*&-show.”

Attorney Trevor Crossen, who is bringing the civil suit against Landmark on behalf of dozens of former patients, unfortunately, tells us that Britnee isn’t alone as a victim of these disturbing acts, and more legal action is set to follow.

“She’s the epitome of how patients, former patients, were treated at this facility,” said Trevor Crossen, an attorney at Crossen Law Firm. “And I have heard from clients, and of course, I’m not willing to share their names, but there have been multiple sexual assaults, patient-on-patient, and it just seems like there was this non-caring, non-enduring environment at both of these facilities, and it’s a shame. And people like Brittany go in with one or two problems, and she came out with 15. And it’s sad that it had to transpire like this, but she’s a strong person, and you can tell that she’s working towards good places. So, it’s unfortunate that all of my clients came to these facilities.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.