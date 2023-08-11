First Alert Weather: Scatter storms Friday PM through Saturday AM

The fog won’t be as thick on Friday, but expect more clouds throughout the day. As the day progresses a line of showers will move in from the west early afternoon. Most of this will fizzle out as it reaches Michiana, but a few sprinkles to a brief light shower are possible around the lunch hour. A second cluster of showers and T-storms will pop up during the heat of the day (4 to 8 PM). Severe weather is NOT expected across Michiana. We are watching a cold front for the first half of the weekend. This will increase scattered showers through 10 AM Saturday morning. Skies clear out for the afternoon and evening hours with no rain expected until Sunday night.

FRIDAY: Patchy morning fog. Partly cloudy with showers and T-storms increasing this afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible where T-storms develop. Most stay dry. High 83F. Wind SW at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and T-storms around in the evening and overnight hours. Most stay dry. Low 68F. Wind SW at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds with scattered showers and T-showers around. Any shower will end by early afternoon with clouds breaking. High 80F. Wind WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies will provide great viewing of the Perseid meteor shower. Low near 62F. Wind W at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny start with clouds increasing late in the day. High 83F. Low 68F. Wind variable at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The weekend forecast is looking great after the rain ends Saturday morning, with near average temperatures and on and off clouds. The next good rain chance will be on Monday with another passing system. Some storms are expected, though severe weather is not likely at this time. Temperatures will remain at or below the average for next week.

