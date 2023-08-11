Dr. TK Lawless Park open all night for Perseid meteor shower viewing

VANDALIA, Mich. (WNDU) - Those looking to stargaze this weekend are in luck!

Dr. TK Lawless Park in Vandalia, one of only two “dark sky” parks in the state, will be open all night on Aug. 12.

The park gives stargazers the opportunity to view the spectacle in a space that is internationally designated to provide optimal viewing of the night sky. Event organizers say to bring a chair or blanket to avoid damp clothing once dew sets in.

“From about 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. will be about the best time [to view the meteor shower],” said Robert Parrish, who helped establish the dark sky park. “The Perseids has already started. You’ll see some on any night until the 12th. The 12th is the peak, and after that, it drops off dramatically, but the best chance to see them will be on the 12th.”

Available to view about once a year, the Perseids are particles left over from the Comet Swift-Tuttle. When sky conditions are just right, viewers may see colorful streaks of light, which Parrish likens to a giant sparkler moving from side to side in the sky.

Admission is $5 per person.

Those wishing to stay past 2 a.m. can call (269) 445-4456 for more info.

