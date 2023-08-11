Cut day finishes at Four Winds Invitational

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday was day two of the Epson Tour’s Four Winds Invitational at South Bend Country Club, which meant some of the tournament field was cut.

This three-day tournament is one stop along the qualifying tour for the LPGA. The top ten golfers at the end of the season earn a card for that top tour.

The current leader, Gabriela Ruffels could earn her card with a win here in South Bend. That will be determined during Saturday’s final round, as well as other spots in the top 10.

“Most people don’t realize these are the top 300 women golfers on the planet,” said Jody Brothers, COO of the Epson Tour. “The top hundred or so are playing the LPGA, the next batch is playing this tour. They will see the highest quality of golf that comes in this area every year, and I think they’ll be excited and encouraged to watch the level of talent that’s out here.”

“Every year, people that haven’t been here and haven’t seen these girls play, it’s the same facial expression, same response, ‘Man, these girls can really play,’ so it’s fun,” said Greg Helmkamp, general manager/head golf professional at South Bend Country Club. “It’s exciting to have that skill level here in the community.”

Here’s a look at the top 10 heading not Saturday’s final round. For a full look at the leaderboard, click here.

1. Gabriela Ruffels (Australia) -9

T2. Becca Huffer (USA) -7

T2. Agathe Laisne (France) -7

T4. Michelle Zhnag (China) -6

T4. Amy Lee (USA) -6

T4. Laura Wearn (USA) -6

T4. Katherine Smith (USA) -6

T8. Ssu-Chia Cheng (Chinese Taipei) -5

T8. Alyaa Abdulghany (Malaysia) -5

T8. Heather Lin (Chinese Taipei) -5

