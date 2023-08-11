Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Elkhart County crash

(Staff)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 63-year-old Goshen woman was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a pickup truck while riding her bicycle in Elkhart County.

It happened just before 5:15 p.m. on Thursday on State Road 13 just south of County Road 26. Police say the truck and the bicycle were both heading south on State Road 13 when the truck struck the bicycle as it was attempting to pass it.

The bicyclist, a 63-year-old Goshen woman, was unresponsive after the crash. She was flown to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. Her current condition is unknown.

The driver of the truck, a 21-year-old Goshen man, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Elkhart County Crash team.

