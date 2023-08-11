Aug. 11 serves as reminder to always call Indiana 811 before digging

(WNDU) - Today is Aug. 11, and it’s all about promoting safe digging practices across the Hoosier state!

Indiana 811 hopes this date on the calendar, 8/11, serves as a natural reminder for homeowners and professional excavators to always contact them to have underground utilities marked before tackling any digging project.

Indiana 811 says it is crucial for preventing damage to underground utilities and keeping yourself and the surrounding community safe and connected.

According to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC), 2,156 natural gas lines were damaged across Indiana in 2022 due to digging and excavation-related work, which means on average, nearly six natural gas lines were damaged every single day. Striking a single utility line can result in costly damages and fines, inconvenient outages, dangerous leaks, environmental damage, serious injury and even death.

Therefore, you’re urged to contact Indiana 811 at least two full working days prior to beginning any digging project to have underground utility lines marked.

To contact Indiana 811, call them at 811 or visit Indiana811.org.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.