Advertise With Us

9-year-old and 5-year-old save great-grandmother from drowning

On August 10, Great Falls Emergency Services held a ceremony to celebrate the siblings Ashton...
On August 10, Great Falls Emergency Services held a ceremony to celebrate the siblings Ashton and Ely with certificates and coins, stating that their actions saved their great-grandmother's life.(KFBB via CNN Newsource)
By KFBB
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (KFBB) - Two children were praised for their quick action after they rescued their great-grandmother from drowning.

Just a few weeks ago on July 30 in Great Falls, Montana, 9-year-old Ashton, whose last name was not provided, was swimming with his great-grandmother when he found her to be unconscious in the pool.

Ashton then brought his great-grandmother to the edge of the pool so she wouldn’t drown and told his 5-year-old sister Ely to call 911 and get their great-grandfather.

Ashton said he initially thought his great-grandmother was just playing until he realized she wasn’t waking up.

Ely said it was a really scary experience.

On August 10, Great Falls Emergency Services held a ceremony to celebrate the siblings with certificates and coins, stating that their actions saved their great-grandmother’s life.

Copyright 2023 KFBB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Troupe
Police: 19-year-old charged after 2-year-old finds gun, shoots 1-year-old cousin
Plymouth man dies after crashing into brick mailbox
The new Home Outlet store will be located at 416 W. McKinley Avenue, which was home to Kmart...
Barton’s Home Outlet store to open this fall in Mishawaka
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Tracking isolated showers/storms into Saturday morning
Elkhart County 4-H Fair breaks attendance record during the 2023 summer.
Elkhart County 4-H Fair breaks attendance record

Latest News

St. Joseph County judge suspended for improper use of client’s money
Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
An image provided by the National Park Service shows a view from the North Rim at the Grand...
Teen hospitalized after falling off cliff while visiting Grand Canyon, officials say
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Tracking isolated showers/storms into Saturday morning