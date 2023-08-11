39th annual Osceola Music Festival kicks off Friday

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re in the mood for some bluegrass, rock, and country music this weekend, look no further than Osceola!

The 39th annual Osceola Music Festival begins Friday night at Fern Hunsberger Park and runs through Sunday afternoon. The event, which is a big fundraiser for local organizations, features food, vendors, competitions, and of course, music!

Admission to the festival is free, and with so much going on, you’re sure to find something for the whole family to enjoy.

For much more information on the festival, including a schedule, click here!

Fern Hunsberger Park is located at 202 N. Lamport Street.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.