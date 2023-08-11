1 injured in afternoon shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a man was hurt in a shooting Friday afternoon in Elkhart.

It happened just before 12:05 p.m. in the 500 block of W. Marion Street. When first responders arrived, they rendered aid to a 42-year-old man who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you’re asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. You can also submit an anonymous tip online to Michiana Crime Stoppers.

