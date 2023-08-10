Unity Gardens nears completion of ‘Geo Dome’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a cool new structure to check out by Unity Gardens!

It’s called a “Geo Dome,” also known as a geodesic dome, and it’s going to be powered with solar panels.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, domes like this are built to last for decades and are able to withstand much of mother nature’s worst weather.

The dome will also feature a massive water tank with fish. They will provide fertilizer for the plants growing inside.

The dome project should be completed by this week, per Unity Gardens’ Facebook page.

