Trial delayed for man accused of hitting, killing Berrien County roadworker

Taylor Ryan Johnson
Taylor Ryan Johnson(The Herald-Palladium)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The trial for a Buchanan man accused of hitting and killing a Berrien County Road Department work is delayed.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Taylor Johnson was scheduled for trial later this month. His legal team has filed an appeal with the Michigan Court of Appeals regarding evidence that can be admitted.

Johnson is accused of driving drunk and hitting road worker William Isom last July along Red Bud Trial in Oronoko Township.

Johnson’s blood alcohol level was found to be more than twice the legal limit. A status conference will take place in 60 days to see if the Michigan Court of Appeals has made a decision.

If found guilty, he faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

