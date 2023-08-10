State Rep. Bauer calls for safe storage legislation in wake of 1-year-old’s shooting death

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana State Rep. Maureen Bauer (D-South Bend) is adding her name to a growing list of people calling for safe storage legislation.

It comes after South Bend police say a 2-year-old shot his 1-year-old cousin while playing with his father’s gun. According to police, that gun was not secured.

“While I extend my sincere condolences, I also grieve that this tragedy was completely preventable,” Bauer said in a statement sent to 16 News Now on behalf of Indiana House Democrats.

In South Bend alone, there have been 16 incidents since 2020 in which children got access to a firearm, resulting in an injury. Five of those resulted in deaths.

“We must continue to promote responsible gun ownership in our state and require firearms to be properly stored to prevent children from gaining across to a deadly weapon,” Bauer said.

This year, Bauer worked on a now-enacted law that requires all Indiana public schools to send home public safety information about how to safely store a firearm in a home where children are present.

“This will help promote safe home environments and help educate parents and caretakers of best practices to properly store a firearm out of a child’s reach,” Bauer said.”

The South Bend Police Department is reminding residents that free gun locks are available at the station’s front desk during regular business hours.

