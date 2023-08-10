South Bend Police Department offering free gun locks to residents

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is stressing gun security and safety after giving an update on the shooting death of a 1-year-old boy this week on the city’s south side.

During an emotional press conference Wednesday afternoon, investigators said the evidence suggests a 2-year-old shot his 1-year-old cousin while playing with his father’s gun. According to police, that gun was not secured.

In the wake of that update, SBPD is reminding residents that free gun locks are available at the South Bend Police Department’s front desk during regular business hours.

SBPD says each gun lock comes with a pair of keys and an instruction booklet. The locks are available to anyone in the community — no questions asked.

The South Bend Police Department is located at 701 W. Sample Street. Regular business hours are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

