Riley Wildcats motivated by some ‘meat left on the bone’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Around this time last season, the Riley Wildcats football team was told by their new head coach, Darrick Lee that they would compete for a conference title in the Northern Indiana Conference. Lee admitted that there was some doubt, from the outside and within his own program. Despite the doubt, the Wildcats were playing for a share of the title when they fell to Jimtown in the regular season finale.

While they fell just short, the near tangible results that came in Lee’s first year in charge has boosted the numbers and motivated this year’s senior class to make a 5-5 season, not good enough.

“You know you kinda hear around South Bend sometimes that five and five is a great year and it was a good foundation for us, but we feel like I said that we left some meat on the bone and we kind of under achieved,” said head coach Darrick Lee.

“It fires us up because we know we could’ve done better”, added senior wide receiver and defensive back Estacio Williams. “We know if we had more time we would’ve been real good but I feel like we’re real hungry out here.”

Senior lineman Marcus Henderson confirmed the doubt last offseason. “So there was definitely that doubt last year, even within a litlle bit of our own program but now you saw it, there’s the proof. There’s strict evidence and so now it’s you know we can do this. There’s no reason to doubt ourselves. Why limit ourselves when we can work hard and the results will pay off.”

Riley opens the season on August 18th on the road against 1A’s Attica.

