Advertise With Us

Quick, healthy, back-to-school lunch ideas with Martin’s Supermarkets

By Samantha Albert
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ind. (WNDU) - Over a dozen school districts across Indiana have started the new school year, and for many students, back-to-school means back to packing lunches. Or having them packed for you.

Martin’s Supermarkets knows the importance of making sure your lunch is nutritious, which is why Martin’s Health and Wellness Advisor, Kristin St. Clair shared quick, healthy lunch ideas on 16 Morning News Now.

St. Clair shared a variety of tips, which included making sure to try to include each of the five food groups.

“So, there’s five food groups if you don’t remember. Fruits, vegetables, grains, protein, and dairy. A few of the other tips that I would share is just practicing lunch time. The lunch window is kind of short. 15-20 minutes at school, so make sure your kids know that. They know how to open everything, the straws of a juice box, the lid to a yogurt. Things like that can be tricky, especially to our younger kids,” said St. Clair.

Martin’s Supermarkets have quite a few deals, discounts, and opportunities going on for the next two weeks in honor of the back-to-school season. For details on that, as well as more healthy lunch ideas, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Troupe
Police: 19-year-old charged after 2-year-old finds gun, shoots 1-year-old cousin
2023 Michigan primary election results
Three $10,000 Mega Millions winning tickets sold in Michiana
1 killed, 1 critically injured after SUV crash in Cass County on Aug. 8, 2023.
1 dead, 1 critically injured after SUV crash in Cass County
Shambreka Hall
South Bend woman arrested after being charged in 2022 crash that killed motorcyclist

Latest News

Back to School lunch deals and ideas with Martin's- clipped version
Healthy Lunch with Martin's - clipped version
South Bend Police Department offering free gun locks to residents
Plymouth man dies after crashing into brick mailbox