Quick, healthy, back-to-school lunch ideas with Martin’s Supermarkets

Ind. (WNDU) - Over a dozen school districts across Indiana have started the new school year, and for many students, back-to-school means back to packing lunches. Or having them packed for you.

Martin’s Supermarkets knows the importance of making sure your lunch is nutritious, which is why Martin’s Health and Wellness Advisor, Kristin St. Clair shared quick, healthy lunch ideas on 16 Morning News Now.

St. Clair shared a variety of tips, which included making sure to try to include each of the five food groups.

“So, there’s five food groups if you don’t remember. Fruits, vegetables, grains, protein, and dairy. A few of the other tips that I would share is just practicing lunch time. The lunch window is kind of short. 15-20 minutes at school, so make sure your kids know that. They know how to open everything, the straws of a juice box, the lid to a yogurt. Things like that can be tricky, especially to our younger kids,” said St. Clair.

Martin’s Supermarkets have quite a few deals, discounts, and opportunities going on for the next two weeks in honor of the back-to-school season. For details on that, as well as more healthy lunch ideas, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.