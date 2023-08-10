Plymouth man dies after crashing into brick mailbox

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 44-year-old Plymouth man is dead after police say he crashed into a brick mailbox in Marshall County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 5:10 a.m. in the 5000 block of Michigan Road between LaPaz and Plymouth. When first responders arrived, they found an unresponsive man, identified as Shane C. Bolinger, inside the vehicle.

Bolinger was pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

According to police, evidence found at the scene suggested Bolinger’s vehicle was traveling north on Michigan Road when it drove across the southbound lanes for unknown reasons and struck a brick mailbox on the west right-of-way along the road.

The crash remains under investigation, but police believe narcotics played a role in it.

An autopsy for Bolinger is scheduled, but police did not indicate when it would take place.

