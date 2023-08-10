Notre Dame RB Audric Estimé named to Doak Walker Award watch list

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé has been added to the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the best back in the nation.

The watch list features 75 running backs. Estimé is the only Irish back on there.

Last year’s winner was Bijan Robinson from Texas. Nobody from Notre Dame has ever won the award since its inception in 1990.

Last season, Estimé led Notre Dame on offense with 920 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 135 yards and another touchdown.

He was a key cog in a proven rushing duo that included Logan Diggs, who has since transferred to LSU.

