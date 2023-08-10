New Indiana law creates process for ‘obscene’ books to be removed

By Carli Luca
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - A new Indiana law is requiring school districts to set up a new process that allows parents to request certain books be removed from school libraries.

House Enrolled Act 1447 requires schools to remove library books that are considered “obscene” or “harmful to minors.” To qualify for removal, the material would need to meet certain criteria outlined in Indiana law.

Non-profit news organization Chalkbeat talked to librarians across the state about the legislation. They’re concerned books discussing common issues LGBTQ people face are being targeted.

“They’re worried that some of these books that particularly cater to marginalized populations, specifically LGBTQ populations, they’re just worried they’ll feel even more isolated they won’t have that access to these books that help them feel more accepted and help them understand, you know, what it’s like to be a teenager, in essence,” said Amelia Pak-Harvey, education reporter for Chalkbeat Indiana.

Here’s how Indiana law defines materials that are “obscene” (Source: Indiana Code 35-49-2-1):

  1. The average person, applying contemporary community standards, finds that the dominant theme of the matter or performance, taken as a whole, appeals to the prurient interest in sex;
  2. The matter or performance depicts or describes, in a patently offensive way, sexual conduct; and
  3. The matter or performance, taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value.”

Here’s how the law defines materials that are “harmful to minors” (Source: Indiana Code 35-49-2-2):

  1. It describes or represents, in any form, nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, or sado-masochistic abuse;
  2. Considered as a whole, it appeals to the prurient interest in sex of minors;
  3. It is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community as a whole with respect to what is suitable matter for or performance before minors; and
  4. Considered as a whole, it lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for minors.

