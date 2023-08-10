Advertise With Us

Mishawaka Fire Department breaks ground on new station

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a big day for Mishawaka firefighters as they broke ground on a new station.

The new station will replace existing station two, currently located at 2332 N. Main St. The current station was built back in 1963 and has been outgrown by the growing community.

The new station will be 23,000 square feet and place an emphasis on firefighter safety and wellness. Officials say that’s an important part of their design, as many firefighters spend half of their adult lives at the station.

“So they need a place they can go back, and it’s going to feel like home,” said Chief Byron Woodward, of the Mishawaka Fire Department. “It’s a fire station in name; to us, it’s a house. We’ll call them firehouses.”

Once it’s ready, the station will house 36 firefighters. The city bough the land for the new fire station from Mishawaka Schools.

They only paid a single dollar for the nearly four-acre site.

