Michiana Eats: Smokin’ Fatty’s BBQ

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Peace, love, and barbecue. That’s what Smokin’ Fatty’s is all about.

The restaurant opened its doors in Elkhart back in 2021. It’s a place where you can order tacos, seafood, and mouth-watering brisket!

“We wanted to create a unique concept here in Elkhart,” said Cam Snyder, owner of Smokin’ Fatty’s BBQ. “Traditionally, birria tacos are made with goat and even lamb, but we use smoked brisket. (The) Brisket is smoked for 18 hours and then we take it out, we slice it and then we put it into a consommé, which is French for a stew.”

Snyder also gave us a first-hand look at everything that goes into another popular dish on the menu — the Cajun seafood boil.

“We have white tiger shrimp, we have red potatoes, we have corn on the cob, and we have our andouille sausage, which is sourced locally,” he said. “All goes into our boil, which has got our own seasonings in it. (It) Boils for about two minutes, then our crab legs go in afterwards.”

To try Smokin’ Fatty’s BBQ for yourself, just head to the restaurant, which is located at 3241 Interchange Drive in Elkhart. For a look at the menu, click here.

The restaurant’s hours are listed below:

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.