Michiana Eats: Smokin’ Fatty’s BBQ

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Peace, love, and barbecue. That’s what Smokin’ Fatty’s is all about.

The restaurant opened its doors in Elkhart back in 2021. It’s a place where you can order tacos, seafood, and mouth-watering brisket!

“We wanted to create a unique concept here in Elkhart,” said Cam Snyder, owner of Smokin’ Fatty’s BBQ. “Traditionally, birria tacos are made with goat and even lamb, but we use smoked brisket. (The) Brisket is smoked for 18 hours and then we take it out, we slice it and then we put it into a consommé, which is French for a stew.”

Snyder also gave us a first-hand look at everything that goes into another popular dish on the menu — the Cajun seafood boil.

“We have white tiger shrimp, we have red potatoes, we have corn on the cob, and we have our andouille sausage, which is sourced locally,” he said. “All goes into our boil, which has got our own seasonings in it. (It) Boils for about two minutes, then our crab legs go in afterwards.”

To try Smokin’ Fatty’s BBQ for yourself, just head to the restaurant, which is located at 3241 Interchange Drive in Elkhart. For a look at the menu, click here.

The restaurant’s hours are listed below:

  • Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed
(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Latest News

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Food

New Mexican restaurant coming to Eddy Street Commons

Updated: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
We don’t know the name just yet, but it’s pretty high-scale and has been in business for 15 years.

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Food

What’s Cooking: Deals on meals in Michiana this week

Updated: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
This week includes a variety of tastes, such as burgers, fish, and even stuffed cabbage rolls!

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.