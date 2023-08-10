Medical Moment: Treating organ transplant patients with cancer

SEATTLE, Wash. (WNDU) - Studies have shown that organ transplant candidates and recipients have up to four times increased risk of developing cancer.

Those patients typically face multiple doctors and diagnoses, which sometimes conflict with one another. However, one clinic in the world has developed a new, unified approach to treating patients.

Doctor Christopher Blosser, a transplant nephrologist, is on a mission to redefine healthcare for transplant patients diagnosed with cancer.

“People have a much higher risk of cancer in the setting of organ failure or organ transplant, and oftentimes, their care is fragmented or siloed,” Dr. Blosser explained.

Siloed is referring to the different doctors a patient will see for each diagnosis. Typically, the physicians don’t consult with one another, which can lead to conflicting treatments.

“That doesn’t provide the best chance for them to do well,” Dr. Blosser continued.

And that is why Blosser created the cancer and organ clinic, a collaboration between the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Centre and the University of Washington in Seattle.

“The Cancer and Organ Transplant Clinic is the first-of-its-kind multidisciplinary clinic that provides personalized care for people who have cancers before or after an organ transplant,” Dr. Blosser said.

Both a cancer specialist and transplant doctor meet with the patient to determine together the best course of treatment. The results have been transformational for patients. Blosser also created, in conjunction with the clinic, the Center for Innovations in Cancer Transplant, which has...

“The only patient-level national registry to address why people develop cancers to a greater extent in the midst of organ failure,” Dr. Blosser said.

Bringing us one step closer to the next medical breakthrough.

The Cancer and Organ Transplant Clinic aims to reach as many patients as possible outside of its Seattle area through telemedicine. To learn more about the facility, click here.

