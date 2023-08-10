Advertise With Us

Lifeline Youth Ministries opens new facility in Elkhart

By Mark Peterson
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A youth ministry, which has served Elkhart’s south side for the past 60 years, is building new momentum in a new building.

Thursday saw the opening of the $8 million structure off Prairie Avenue. The facility is eight times larger than the current home of Lifeline Youth Ministries.

The new building is called “The Hub” because of its strategic location. It has basketball, volleyball, and pickleball courts, as well as classrooms and a sound studio for podcasts.

“There’s 2,376 apartments within walking distance 1.5 miles; there’s a huge apartment complex behind us; you got carriage house over there, you got old farms over there if you move this building north you lose that,” said Darrell Peterson, with Lifeline.

“God has given me a great burden for the kids on the south side because when I look at one of those kids, I see myself growing up and I didn’t have a mentor that could guide me along, and now we get to be these mentors for those kids,” said David Gains, also of Lifeline.

The building will house a charter school on weekdays, and church services on Sunday.

