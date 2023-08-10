Advertise With Us

Lane restrictions in place along portion of Shawnee Road

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BARODA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Heads up, drivers!

A portion of Shawnee Road, between Hills and Hartline roads, will undergo a single-lane closure on Thursday, Aug. 10.

The closure will allow road crews to complete shoulder repairs to provide further roadway stability. One direction of traffic will be allowed through the work zone at a time. Drivers are reminded to watch out for construction workers and equipment, as well as speed reductions in the work zone.

The project is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting.

