Landmark Recovery’s facilities experience similar issues in Vegas, Louisville

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Landmark Recovery employees told 16 News Now that the allegations former patients and staff have made about the now-closed Mishawaka rehab clinic are similar to their experiences. And they fear more patients could die, like the three who passed away in St. Joseph County.

Jessi Wiggers and Eric Escoto both worked at different times for Landmark Recovery’s facility in Las Vegas.

“Landmark is dangerous. Landmark is dangerous to the public,” Eric told 16 News Now. “I am afraid if every state doesnt do what Indiana did and revoke licensure and CMS pull funding, I’m afraid that more people are going to die. Y’all are finally doing something about this, there are so many of us.”

So many former Landmark employees, Jessi says, who can relate to the claims former employees and patients have told 16 News this last month about the company’s chronic short-staffing, unqualified workers, and questionable practices in substance use treatment.

“Admissions is king,” Jessie explained. “It’s about getting bodies into beds at any cost.”

An example of that, Jessi says, is when she was the patient engagement manager at the Las Vegas facility... and the admissions team tried to admit a potential client whose blood-alcohol content was too high to read, even though on-site medical staff said that person first needed to go the emergency room.

“This boys club mentality in the Landmark home office was like they were playing games. We have again clinical licensure on the line,” Jessi said.

For one month in summer 2021, Eric Escoto was the HR manager at the Las Vegas facility...

In that time, he claims the treatment center had numerous safety hazards like having unlicensed nurses working; medications left out in the open, broken fire alarms, emergency exit doors that were bolted shut, plus an estimated $200,000 dollars of unpaid invoices.

“Because I was somehow, as HR, put in charge of billing,” Eric said. “Every day, I was getting calls from vendors saying, ‘Hey, what are we doing? Where’s our payment? We’re going to shut off services.’”

Jessi and Eric were both ultimately fired from Landmark.. telling me they weren’t given warnings about any bad behavior.

16 News Now asked both Jessi and Eric what they would say to CEO Matt Boyle.

“Stay away from this population,” Eric replied. “Matt Boyle should not be allowed anywhere near a vulnerable population. Him and his whole ‘Bunny Slayer Squad’ should never be allowed to work in healthcare.”

Jessi adding losing her job with Landmark goes beyond losing a paycheck.

“I need two hands to count the number of coworkers who have had a recurrence of use while working there. All of those I can contribute to the stress of working for Landmark. And several of them have passed away,” Jessi said.

