Indiana AG Rokita releases updated ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’

Republican attorney general calls separation of church and state ‘a myth’
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released the fourth and possibly final installment of his “Parents’ Bill of Rights.”

The Republican attorney general unveiled the latest update Tuesday during a virtual press conference on Facebook Live. According to The Times of Northwest Indiana, it primarily focuses on religious expression in school, helping to answer questions many parents may have when it comes to how students and teachers can express religious beliefs in the classroom.

When questioned about the principle of separation of church and state, Rokita replied that the concept of separation of church and state is a “myth” coming from case law decades ago.

“The myth of separation of church and state came from some case law a few decades ago, but it is a myth,” he said.

Destiny Wells, the 2022 Democratic nominee for secretary of state, took to social media to go as far as calling the Parents’ Bill of Rights “Christian nationalist propaganda masked by the power of an elected office and framed by select laws its official purports to uphold.”

To read the full document, click here.

