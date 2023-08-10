Guidugli gives Hartman praise for QB room’s summer accomplishments

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Both the starting quarterback and quarterbacks coach are new to the Notre Dame program.

The only one with experience in that room is sophomore Steve Angeli, but the position group is getting by just fine with the experience that Sam Hartman and Gino Guidugli bring to the program.

After going through a spring together, the players broke off in the summer to make sure that fall camp was about honing everything for the regular season.

Over the weekend, Coach Guidugli gave Hartman praise for what the position group was able to accomplish while the coaches weren’t around.

“I think, you guys probably see it as well having watched practice, his comfortability just getting under center and with the play calls and the timing with his receivers, there’s been a step made this summer,” Guidugli said. “Those guys did a phenomenal job this summer, and he kind of took charge of that because as coaches we’re not allowed to be with them as much as we would like to in the summer. It’s kind of player-ran, and Sam took the reign on that, and they did a great job this summer.

“So, you just notice him a lot more comfortable in the offense in some of those situations that were foreign to him in January,” Guidugli continued. “He feels a lot more comfortable in those situations now.”

Hartman has been named to both the Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award preseason watch lists.

The Irish open their 2023 season against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 26.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime is tackled by Marshall defensive back Steven Gilmore...

Notre Dame RB Audric Estimé named to Doak Walker Award watch list

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Nobody from Notre Dame has ever won the award since its inception in 1990.

Notre Dame

ND’s potential backup QBs discuss approach during fall camp

Updated: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The options are sophomore Steve Angeli or freshman Kenny Minchey.

Notre Dame

Sam Hartman named to Davey O’Brien Award watch list

Updated: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The award has never been won by a Notre Dame quarterback.

Notre Dame

Last Line of Defense: Irish safeties return lots of experience

Updated: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
By Josh Bode
The Irish looked to the transfer portal this off-season to help fill out their safety position, and they say the increased competition is bringing the best out of everybody.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football ranked No. 13 in preseason coaches poll

Updated: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
The Irish will certainly get their fair share of chances to prove themselves and improve that ranking, as they will face three teams who are currently ranked in the coaches top 10.

Notre Dame

Gino Guidugli and Sam Hartman

Guidugli, Hartman establish strong relationship in fall camp

Updated: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Sam Hartman talked about his new QB coach and how they relate so much.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football unveils uniforms for Ireland game

Updated: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame will wear a custom uniform that looks much like its current home uniforms, but with a couple of noticeable tweaks.

Notre Dame

Sam Hartman still getting familiar with ND’s playbook, personnel

Updated: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:53 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Hartman admitted it’ll be a season-long effort.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis plays during the second half of an NCAA college football...

Former ND receiver Avery Davis signs with Detroit Lions

Updated: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:49 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Davis went undrafted after missing his entire 2022 season with a torn ACL.

Notre Dame

Irish get physical at Saturday’s preseason practice

Updated: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:52 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
16 Sports got a chance to see some one-on-one drills that they usually do after our cameras leave.