Guidugli gives Hartman praise for QB room’s summer accomplishments

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Both the starting quarterback and quarterbacks coach are new to the Notre Dame program.

The only one with experience in that room is sophomore Steve Angeli, but the position group is getting by just fine with the experience that Sam Hartman and Gino Guidugli bring to the program.

After going through a spring together, the players broke off in the summer to make sure that fall camp was about honing everything for the regular season.

Over the weekend, Coach Guidugli gave Hartman praise for what the position group was able to accomplish while the coaches weren’t around.

“I think, you guys probably see it as well having watched practice, his comfortability just getting under center and with the play calls and the timing with his receivers, there’s been a step made this summer,” Guidugli said. “Those guys did a phenomenal job this summer, and he kind of took charge of that because as coaches we’re not allowed to be with them as much as we would like to in the summer. It’s kind of player-ran, and Sam took the reign on that, and they did a great job this summer.

“So, you just notice him a lot more comfortable in the offense in some of those situations that were foreign to him in January,” Guidugli continued. “He feels a lot more comfortable in those situations now.”

Hartman has been named to both the Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award preseason watch lists.

The Irish open their 2023 season against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 26.

