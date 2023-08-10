Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Foggy Morning Conditions, Cooler Afternoon Temps

Fog will be thick to start the day. Otherwise, skies turn sunny in the afternoon
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
THURSDAY: AM fog is expected with the exiting rain keeping morning humidity high. We’ll clear the clouds, but remain cool into the afternoon with mostly clear skies. A passing shower can’t be ruled out. Rain chances around 20%. High 79F. Winds NW 10-15.

FRIDAY: Rain chances return into the evening with another round of showers and storms, some could be a bit strong, but the bulk of the stronger storms will remain to our west. Rain chances 40% in the afternoon, increasing to 60% overnight. Low 62F. High 83F. Winds SW 10-15.

SATURDAY: Leftover moisture will bring a few morning showers, but will move out by midday. Partly cloudy skies will persist into the afternoon as temperatures rise. Rain chances around 20% in the morning. Low 66F. High 82F.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The weekend forecast is looking great after the rain ends Saturday morning, with near average temperatures and on and off clouds. The next good rain chance will be on Monday with another passing system. Some storms are expected, though severe weather is not likely at this time. Temperatures will remain at or below the average for next week.

