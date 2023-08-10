Elkhart uses opioid settlement money to help fund Oaklawn Crisis Center

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Oaklawn is receiving a significant investment to fund its new Elkhart County crisis center.

In a 6-3 vote on Monday night, the Elkhart Common Council approved the decision to allocate $291,000 in opioid settlement money to the expansion of Oaklawn’s existing facility in Goshen.

Officials say the money is the first installment of the settlement the city has received.

“This center will be a 24/7-365 urgent care center accepting walk-ins for individuals experiencing a mental or behavioral health crisis,” said Kelly Liechty, vice president of crisis and access services at Oaklawn. “Think of it like an urgent care center for medical needs providing assessment, de-escalation, follow-up care, and link patients to ongoing services. Without a crisis center, most individuals interact with the police, taken to the emergency department at a hospital. When this crisis center is operational, we will free up our hospitals to handle those with medical needs and return our law enforcement back to the street.”

Officials also say the expenditure decision comes as a collaboration with Oaklawn, other municipalities, and the county; after it was determined that a countywide investment in this crisis center would be the most impactful use of the settlement payout.

“Oaklawn has a special relationship with our entire county,” Mayor Rod Roberson said in a press release. “They provide mental health and substance abuse treatment for the entire county. Elkhart County, city of Goshen, city of Nappanee, and the town of Bristol, have all contributed to the creation of this facility, and it was the city of Elkhart’s turn to invest our share of the settlement funds. I thank the Council for the deliberation and consideration. Their support of this critical piece of mental and emotional care infrastructure for Elkhart County will have a major impact on residents of the city of Elkhart.”

Construction is expected to last four months and is scheduled to begin in October. In June, the state awarded Oaklawn a $3.9 million grant for its Goshen facility expansion.

Meanwhile, Oaklawn broke ground on its crisis center in South Bend this week at the Memorial Epworth Center on Niles Avenue. That center will house a mobile crisis response team that will go where trouble arises when appropriate.

