Elkhart police investigating 2 separate shootings at River Run Apartments

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened Wednesday night at River Run Apartments.

The first shooting happened just after 8:50 p.m. when officers were called to the 700 block of Monroe Street. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

While investigating the shooting, officers made an arrest, but it wasn’t in connection to the 18-year-old’s injuries. Tyrese Jackson, 19, of Elkhart was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a firearm for allegedly firing gunshots at a white vehicle while people were inside. This investigation has been forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review of formal criminal charges.

While officers were at the scene for the incident involving Jackson, they were called just before 11:20 p.m. to the 300 block of Middlebury Street on reports of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives do not believe the two shootings are related.

If you have any information that can help police as they investigate these shootings, you’re asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. You can also submit an anonymous tip online to Michiana Crime Stoppers.

