Elkhart police investigating 2 separate shootings at River Run Apartments

(KWTX #1)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened Wednesday night at River Run Apartments.

The first shooting happened just after 8:50 p.m. when officers were called to the 700 block of Monroe Street. When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

While investigating the shooting, officers made an arrest, but it wasn’t in connection to the 18-year-old’s injuries. Tyrese Jackson, 19, of Elkhart was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a firearm for allegedly firing gunshots at a white vehicle while people were inside. This investigation has been forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review of formal criminal charges.

While officers were at the scene for the incident involving Jackson, they were called just before 11:20 p.m. to the 300 block of Middlebury Street on reports of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives do not believe the two shootings are related.

If you have any information that can help police as they investigate these shootings, you’re asked to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. You can also submit an anonymous tip online to Michiana Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Taylor Ryan Johnson

Trial delayed for man accused of hitting, killing Berrien County roadworker

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Taylor Ryan Johnson is accused of driving drunk and hitting road worker William Isom last July along Red Bud Trial in Oronoko Township.

News

Plymouth man dies after crashing into brick mailbox

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

The new Home Outlet store will be located at 416 W. McKinley Avenue, which was home to Kmart...

Barton’s Home Outlet store in Mishawaka to open this fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Home Outlet tells 16 News Now they’re aiming for a mid-September opening.

Programming

NBC celebrates ‘Big Ten Day’ ahead of college football season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Thanks to a new deal, NBC has gained rights to air Big Ten college football games on Saturday nights each week. It all starts Sept. 2 with Penn State hosting West Virginia in primetime from Happy Valley right here on WNDU!

Latest News

News

NBC Big Ten Day Hype Video

NBC Big Ten Day Hype Video

Updated: 4 hours ago

Back To School

Back to school lunch ideas Martin's

Quick, healthy back-to-school lunch ideas with Martin’s Super Markets

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
Martin’s Super Markets knows the importance of making sure your lunch is nutritious, which is why Martin’s Health and Wellness Advisor Kristin St. Clair shared quick, healthy lunch ideas on 16 Morning News Now!

News

Back to School lunch deals and ideas with Martin's Super Markets

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Quick, healthy back-to-school lunch ideas with Martin’s Super Markets

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

South Bend Police Department offering free gun locks to residents

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Free gun locks are available at the South Bend Police Department’s front desk during regular business hours.

News

Plymouth man dies after crashing into brick mailbox

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened Wednesday morning in the 5000 block of Michigan Road between LaPaz and Plymouth.