Elkhart County 4-H Fair breaks attendance record

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The numbers have been crunched and an attendance record was crushed at the 2023 version of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.

A total of 216,964 fairgoers came through the gates, that’s 6.8 percent more than attended last year’s fair, and nearly 14,000 guests more than the previous record high.

This year, as fairgoers were told to gaze skyward, they saw a tractor, a shamrock, and the three little pigs.

“We did not do fireworks. We opted for the drones and I think the crowd liked the drones just as much as they liked fireworks, got a lot of positive response on the drones,” said 2023 Fair President Fred Jessup.

Perhaps one of the things that has kept the fair going for so long is the occasion introduction of something new.

“We had a comedian Friday night, very good comedian. Monster truck show Saturday was new. The drone show the first three nights was new,” Jessup added. “Really good numbers.

The 2024 version of the fair is on tap for July 19th to the 27th.

