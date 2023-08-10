Elkhart City Council discusses homeless ordinance

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart City Council discussed an ordinance aimed at the public spaces that those struggling with homelessness often occupy.

The ordinance would prohibit camping and storage of personal property except in designated camping areas. City officials say the ordinance is to control the rising population of homeless people in Elkhart.

The City Council invited members of the community to weigh in before a decision is made.

“Homelessness is a big issue and something that all cities need to address and we are tying to be proactive as a city to control and make sure it doesn’t get out of hand,” said Kevin Bullard, an Elkhart resident.

No date has been set for a vote on the proposed ordinance.

The ordinance proposal has been enclosed below:

