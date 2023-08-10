Advertise With Us

Elkhart City Council discusses homeless ordinance

Elkhart City Council
Elkhart City Council(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart City Council discussed an ordinance aimed at the public spaces that those struggling with homelessness often occupy.

The ordinance would prohibit camping and storage of personal property except in designated camping areas. City officials say the ordinance is to control the rising population of homeless people in Elkhart.

The City Council invited members of the community to weigh in before a decision is made.

“Homelessness is a big issue and something that all cities need to address and we are tying to be proactive as a city to control and make sure it doesn’t get out of hand,” said Kevin Bullard, an Elkhart resident.

No date has been set for a vote on the proposed ordinance.

The ordinance proposal has been enclosed below:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details are currently limited, but crime tape is surrounding a home in the 800 block of Amhurst...
Child in critical condition after South Bend shooting
Cory Schutz
Former Wawasee AD charged after allegedly exposing himself to teen in Culver’s drive-thru
Joseph Troupe
Police: 19-year-old charged after 2-year-old finds gun, shoots 1-year-old cousin
Officials investigate the scene of Monday evening's truck-bicycle accident at the intersection...
Bicyclist dies in Kosciusko County crash
1 killed, 1 critically injured after SUV crash in Cass County on Aug. 8, 2023.
1 dead, 1 critically injured after SUV crash in Cass County

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Thick fog early Thursday
Elkhart uses opioid settlement money to help fund Oaklawn Crisis Center
Guidugli gives Hartman praise for QB room’s summer accomplishments
Notre Dame RB Audric Estimé named to Doak Walker Award watch list