Baugo Community Schools superintendent talks district’s improvements, incentives

By 16 News Now and Tricia Sloma
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday was the first day of school for students and teachers at Baugo Community Schools, better known as Jimtown, in Elkhart County.

The district has about 1,800 students, and they’re led by Superintendent Byron Sanders, who is now in his seventh year with the Jimmies and his fifth year in charge.

Our own Tricia Sloma spoke with Sanders ahead of the first day. He told Tricia he’s happy with the improvements they’re seeing with standardized testing.

“We are showing consistent progress since the pandemic, and in particular in our late elementary grade levels,” Sanders said. “We’ve shown real strength in our county, and we’re proud of that hard work at the upper elementary, in particular, very proud of the work that’s been going on at Jimtown Intermediate.”

At the high school level, students are taking advantage of the opportunity to earn dual credits in a partnership with Ivy Tech. Sanders said last year one in three seniors graduated with 15 or more college credits.

“That equates to almost a semester of college completed before they even leave high school,” Sanders said. “We had something like 1,300 dual credits earned at Jimtown High School, and that translated into well over $300,000 of college savings for our students. We’re proud of that. We’re happy to partner with Ivy Tech, and we just look forward to those opportunities as we continue moving forward.”

Jimtown also offers on-campus childcare for teachers. Sanders describes it as an incentive to attract and keep talented teachers in the district.

“I think the board would like to see us expand that to offer daycare and preschool opportunities to the community, and we need to expand the program in order for that to happen,” he said. “But right now, we’re able to continue to provide childcare and preschool services for our teachers.”

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow the back-to-school season here in Michiana. For a list of first days at districts across our area, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Back to school lunch ideas Martin's

Quick, healthy back-to-school lunch ideas with Martin’s Super Markets

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
Martin’s Super Markets knows the importance of making sure your lunch is nutritious, which is why Martin’s Health and Wellness Advisor Kristin St. Clair shared quick, healthy lunch ideas on 16 Morning News Now!

Back To School

Argos superintendent discusses hopes, improvements for new school year

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Tricia Sloma
Our own Tricia Sloma caught up with Ned Speicher as students made their way back to the classroom Wednesday.

Back To School

John Glenn School Corp. welcomes students back to class

Updated: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
The John Glenn School Corporation welcomed back close to 2,000 students on Wednesday for their first day of school!

Back To School

Concord Community Schools to offer evening enrollment hours next week

Updated: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The 2023-24 school year begins on Aug. 16.

Latest News

Back To School

New superintendent welcomes Knox students back to class

Updated: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our own Tricia Sloma had a chance to sit down with Greg Mikulich to learn more about what students can expect this year.

Back To School

School Bus Safety laws

School bus safety reminders as Michiana students return to class

Updated: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT
|
By Samantha Albert
Here's a reminder on the laws of the road and the importance of school bus stop safety.

Back To School

Local soccer academy celebrates third anniversary

International Soccer Academy celebrates third anniversary

Updated: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
The International Soccer Academy of America (ISAA), located on Edison Road in Mishawaka, is about to kick off its third school year.

Back To School

Back to School 2023: First days back in class for students across Michiana

Updated: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
While most schools in Michigan won’t be starting until late August, some districts in Indiana will be starting as soon as the first week of August.

Back To School

Rochester Back to School

Zebras back in classes at Rochester Community Schools

Updated: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT
|
By Samantha Albert
Rochester Community Schools welcomed students back to classes Wednesday morning, kicking off the back-to-school season here in Michiana.

Back To School

Rules of the road when stopping for school buses

Updated: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Some school districts here in Michiana are reopening their doors to students this week, which means school buses are going to be back on the roads and drivers need to stay alert.