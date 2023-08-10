Baugo Community Schools superintendent talks district’s improvements, incentives

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday was the first day of school for students and teachers at Baugo Community Schools, better known as Jimtown, in Elkhart County.

The district has about 1,800 students, and they’re led by Superintendent Byron Sanders, who is now in his seventh year with the Jimmies and his fifth year in charge.

Our own Tricia Sloma spoke with Sanders ahead of the first day. He told Tricia he’s happy with the improvements they’re seeing with standardized testing.

“We are showing consistent progress since the pandemic, and in particular in our late elementary grade levels,” Sanders said. “We’ve shown real strength in our county, and we’re proud of that hard work at the upper elementary, in particular, very proud of the work that’s been going on at Jimtown Intermediate.”

At the high school level, students are taking advantage of the opportunity to earn dual credits in a partnership with Ivy Tech. Sanders said last year one in three seniors graduated with 15 or more college credits.

“That equates to almost a semester of college completed before they even leave high school,” Sanders said. “We had something like 1,300 dual credits earned at Jimtown High School, and that translated into well over $300,000 of college savings for our students. We’re proud of that. We’re happy to partner with Ivy Tech, and we just look forward to those opportunities as we continue moving forward.”

Jimtown also offers on-campus childcare for teachers. Sanders describes it as an incentive to attract and keep talented teachers in the district.

“I think the board would like to see us expand that to offer daycare and preschool opportunities to the community, and we need to expand the program in order for that to happen,” he said. “But right now, we’re able to continue to provide childcare and preschool services for our teachers.”

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow the back-to-school season here in Michiana. For a list of first days at districts across our area, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.