Barton’s Home Outlet store to open this fall in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A national discount building supply retailer will soon open shop at a new location right here in Michiana!

E.C. Barton & Company says it’s opening its new Home Outlet store in Mishawaka this fall. It will be located at 416 W. McKinley Avenue, which was home to Kmart until September 2017.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Barton’s is an Arkansas-based retailer that specializes in kitchens, flooring, baths and more. It is an employee-owned company.

“We are excited about the opening of our third new Home Outlet store this year, located in Mishawaka,” said Travis Laurence, Vice President of Operations at E.C. Barton & Company in a press release sent to 16 News Now. “We look forward to bringing quality, in-stock cabinetry, flooring, baths, and more at the best prices around to the area.”

The Mishawaka location will be the third Home Outlet store to open in Indiana. Home Outlet tells 16 News Now they’re aiming for a mid-September opening.

Updates regarding the official opening and event dates for the Mishawaka location can be found at this website.

