Barton’s Home Outlet store to open this fall in Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A national discount building supply retailer will soon open shop at a new location right here in Michiana!

E.C. Barton & Company says it’s opening its new Home Outlet store in Mishawaka this fall. It will be located at 416 W. McKinley Avenue, which was home to Kmart until September 2017.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Barton’s is an Arkansas-based retailer that specializes in kitchens, flooring, baths and more. It is an employee-owned company.

“We are excited about the opening of our third new Home Outlet store this year, located in Mishawaka,” said Travis Laurence, Vice President of Operations at E.C. Barton & Company in a press release sent to 16 News Now. “We look forward to bringing quality, in-stock cabinetry, flooring, baths, and more at the best prices around to the area.”

The Mishawaka location will be the third Home Outlet store to open in Indiana. Home Outlet tells 16 News Now they’re aiming for a mid-September opening.

Updates regarding the official opening and event dates for the Mishawaka location can be found at this website.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Unity Gardens constructing geodesic dome

Unity Gardens nears completion of ‘Geo Dome’

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
It’s called a “Geo Dome,” also known as a geodesic dome, and it’s going to be powered with solar panels.

News

Mishawaka Fire Department breaks ground on new station

Mishawaka Fire Department breaks ground on new station

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Mishawaka firefighters broke ground on a new, expanded fire station meant to feel like a home away from home for first responders.

News

Unity Gardens constructing geodesic dome

Updated: 13 minutes ago

News

E.C. Barton & Company coming to Mishawaka

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

Mishawaka Fire Department breaks new ground on fire station

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Lifeline Youth Ministries opens new building in Elkhart

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

Elkhart police investigating 2 separate shootings at River Run Apartments

Updated: 17 minutes ago

News

South Bend Police Department offering free gun locks to residents

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

19-year-old charged in negligent shooting death of 1-year-old pleads not guilty

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather: Scatter storms Friday; Lower 80s through the weekend

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Isolated storms will be in the forecast on Friday

News

Michiana Eats: Smokin’ Fatty’s BBQ

Updated: 35 minutes ago