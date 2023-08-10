Barton’s Home Outlet store in Mishawaka to open this fall

The new Home Outlet store will be located at 416 W. McKinley Avenue, which was home to Kmart...
The new Home Outlet store will be located at 416 W. McKinley Avenue, which was home to Kmart until September 2017.(Barton’s Home Outlet)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A national discount building supply retailer will soon open shop at a new location right here in Michiana!

E.C. Barton & Company says it’s opening its new Home Outlet store in Mishawaka this fall. It will be located at 416 W. McKinley Avenue, which was home to Kmart until September 2017.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Barton’s is an Arkansas-based retailer that specializes in kitchens, flooring, baths and more. It is an employee-owned company.

“We are excited about the opening of our third new Home Outlet store this year, located in Mishawaka,” said Travis Laurence, Vice President of Operations at E.C. Barton & Company in a press release sent to 16 News Now. “We look forward to bringing quality, in-stock cabinetry, flooring, baths, and more at the best prices around to the area.”

The Mishawaka location will be the third Home Outlet store to open in Indiana. Home Outlet tells 16 News Now they’re aiming for a mid-September opening.

Updates regarding the official opening and event dates for the Mishawaka location can be found at this website.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Plymouth man dies after crashing into brick mailbox

Updated: 29 minutes ago

Programming

NBC celebrates ‘Big Ten Day’ ahead of college football season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Thanks to a new deal, NBC has gained rights to air Big Ten college football games on Saturday nights each week. It all starts Sept. 2 with Penn State hosting West Virginia in primetime from Happy Valley right here on WNDU!

News

NBC Big Ten Day Hype Video

NBC Big Ten Day Hype Video

Updated: 3 hours ago

Back To School

Back to school lunch ideas Martin's

Quick, healthy back-to-school lunch ideas with Martin’s Super Markets

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Samantha Albert
Martin’s Super Markets knows the importance of making sure your lunch is nutritious, which is why Martin’s Health and Wellness Advisor Kristin St. Clair shared quick, healthy lunch ideas on 16 Morning News Now!

Latest News

News

Back to School lunch deals and ideas with Martin's Super Markets

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Quick, healthy back-to-school lunch ideas with Martin’s Super Markets

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

South Bend Police Department offering free gun locks to residents

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Free gun locks are available at the South Bend Police Department’s front desk during regular business hours.

News

Plymouth man dies after crashing into brick mailbox

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened Wednesday morning in the 5000 block of Michigan Road between LaPaz and Plymouth.

News

First Alert Weather: Foggy Morning Conditions, Cooler Afternoon Temps

First Alert Weather: Foggy Morning Conditions, Cooler Afternoon Temps

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Fog will be thick to start the day. Otherwise, skies turn sunny in the afternoon

News

First Alert Weather: Foggy Morning Conditions, Cooler Afternoon Temps

First Alert Weather: Foggy Morning Conditions, Cooler Afternoon Temps

Updated: 9 hours ago