‘Aggravated assaults up’: SBPD hold monthly crime statistics meeting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police welcomed the community and media to their monthly crime statistics meeting.

According to their crime stats, most of the violent crimes in the city happen in the western region.

They break up the city into three regions; East, West, and South.

Police tell us that aggravated assaults, commercial burglaries, and drug violations are up compared to June, with thefts out of vehicles dropping significantly and vehicle thefts staying similar to the previous month.

However, drug violations are up due to increased staffing and police presence in certain areas around town.

There have been ten fatal shootings in South Bend this year, and police are asking for community support to stop the shootings.

“We want the community to reach out to us; maybe we can help, and if we can’t help, this is where we have our partners with our community and social services; whether it’s SAVE Outreach or others, hey, have conversations with people,” said Lt. Kyle Dombrowski of the South Bend Police Dept. “Put the guns down; it’s not worth it to hurt someone else, but you’re going to have a ripple effect in the community. Whether going to jail or prison; so, this is where we have different things, whether it’s through GVI (Group Violence Intervention), through different things through the PD, or other outreach groups, we want to all work out together. Whether you work, live, or play in South Bend, you deserve to be safe.”

Lt. Dombroski added that if you’re ever in doubt, call 911 or contact South Bend Police’s non-emergency number or Michiana Crimestoppers.

SBPD Non-emergency number: (574) 235-9201

Michiana Crime Stoppers: (574) 288-STOP or 800-342-STOP

South Bend Police are also holding their annual Back to School cookout at Southeast Park this Friday, Aug. 11, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

