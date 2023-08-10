19-year-old charged in negligent shooting death of 1-year-old pleads not guilty

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 19-year-old involved in the negligent shooting death of 1-year-old baby in South Bend appeared in court for his initial hearing on Thursday.

Joseph Troupe, of South Bend, pleaded not guilty at his hearing, after being charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, reckless homicide, and two counts of neglect of a dependent on Wednesday.

The victim, which has been identified Troupe’s nephew, was shot and killed inside a home on South Bend’s south side Tuesday afternoon. Police say the evidence suggests the 1-year-old boy and his 2-year-old cousin were playing with Troupe’s gun when the 2-year-old pulled the trigger, resulting in his cousin’s death.

Troupe faces a minimum of 20 years or a maximum of 40 years in prison if convicted on the level one felony charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

