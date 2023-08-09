Wednesday’s Child: Carolyn close to aging out

(WNDU) - We’re shining a spotlight on kids who are still waiting to be adopted.

Carolyn is 17. We’ve shown her story a couple of times now, but it’s even more important to share it again because she will soon age out of the foster care system.

This creative teen finds art as a way to relax.

“Well, it kind of takes me off into another world. Just for me, it kind of keeps me happy, you know? And it keeps my mind off the other things that happen in life,” said Carolyn.

Carolyn’s life hasn’t been easy.

“Half my life I lost a lot of people. So, I just want to make other people get a chance in life,” said Carolyn.

That’s why she wants to study medicine and help children in the future. She likes school and is a good student.

“My favorite actual subject that I will say is my favorite part about school is science. Because we get to experiment more …like right now we’re going into viruses and how they can hurt people,” said Carolyn.

Carolyn likes to watch movies and read books. She’d like to find a new family that shares her interests.

“Right now, the family I had is not the family I thought they were. So having a better family would probably make me feel better and make me be able to move on,” said Carolyn.

It’s a skill she hopes other foster children can develop. She has this advice for other foster kids in a similar situation.

“My advice is to get out and do more. Learn more outside of here,” said Carolyn. “Do all you can and move because one day you’ll get that family; you just have to believe!”

