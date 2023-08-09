Advertise With Us

Veterans mark one year anniversary of PACT Act passage

By Mark Peterson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the passage of the PACT Act!

In the past year, the veterans administration has delivered more than $1.4 billion in PACT Act benefits. The act expanded health care treatment and benefits to veterans who were exposed to toxic substances.

“It’s the ability to go and get health care, whereas we could not get health care for things like, even emphysema,” said Matt Hall, Indy Warrior Partnership. “Emphysema was attributed a lot of times to cigarette smoke but it could be attributed to all different kinds of smoke. Just all different kinds of respiratory illnesses and symptoms and diagnosises this now allows the VA to start treating those easier and better.”

There is no deadline to apply for PACT benefits.

So far, over 3.9 million veterans have gotten new toxic exposure screenings.

