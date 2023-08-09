TREES, Inc. Founder Meghan Buell dies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local leader for the LGBTQ community has died.

Meghan Buell was the founder and president of TREES, Inc., a South Bend-based resource center for the LGBTQ+ community.

Meghan was a life-long resident of Indiana. She has been a leader in the transgender community locally, regionally and nationally. She has served on nonprofit boards, transgender advisory committees, and is a regular collegiate guest lecturer.

Meghan began Trees, Inc. in 2015 as a way to “pay it forward” to the transgender community after living and transitioning in a small-town environment and successfully traversing the challenges.

TREES, Inc. and the Tree House Gender Resource Center released this statement announcing Buell’s death, saying she was known for her “tireless work for inclusivity, equality, and social justice.”

The LGBTQ Center also released a statement on her death, saying:

“We at The LGBTQ Center are devastated to hear about the loss of Meghan Buell. Meghan is such a huge presence in the LGBTQ+ community not just in Michiana but everywhere she went. Her work with TREES (Transgender Resource, Education & Enrichment Services) is just a part of who she is. We know wherever she is she is golfing near a train and punning it up. Thank you Meghan for your friendship and your dedication to the transgender community. #transvisibility "

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made public.

