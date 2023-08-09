Three $10,000 Mega Millions winning tickets sold in Michiana

(WNDU) - On a night when the largest Mega Millions estimated jackpot in history was won on a single ticket purchased in Florida, there were three $10,000 winners right here in Michiana.

The Hoosier Lottery says the entries matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball in Tuesday night’s $1.58 billion jackpot drawing.

The $10,000 winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Family Express #20 (4093 E. US-20 in Rolling Prairie )

Speedway #5487 (2075 E. Ireland Road in South Bend )

Family Express #84 (1160 Executive Drive in Warsaw)

In addition to the three $10,000 winners in Michiana, a $20,000 winning ticket was purchased at a liquor store in Indianapolis (Big Red Liquors #202 - 5510 N. Emerson Way). This entry matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball with a multiplier of 2.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, Aug. 8, are: 13-19-20-32-33 with the Mega Ball of 14. Players can check their tickets for free by using the Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

The Hoosier Lottery says ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, Aug. 11, is an estimated $20 million.

