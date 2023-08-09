Three $10,000 Mega Millions winning tickets sold in Michiana

(CBS7)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - On a night when the largest Mega Millions estimated jackpot in history was won on a single ticket purchased in Florida, there were three $10,000 winners right here in Michiana.

The Hoosier Lottery says the entries matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball in Tuesday night’s $1.58 billion jackpot drawing.

The $10,000 winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • Family Express #20 (4093 E. US-20 in Rolling Prairie)
  • Speedway #5487 (2075 E. Ireland Road in South Bend)
  • Family Express #84 (1160 Executive Drive in Warsaw)

In addition to the three $10,000 winners in Michiana, a $20,000 winning ticket was purchased at a liquor store in Indianapolis (Big Red Liquors #202 - 5510 N. Emerson Way). This entry matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball with a multiplier of 2.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, Aug. 8, are: 13-19-20-32-33 with the Mega Ball of 14. Players can check their tickets for free by using the Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

The Hoosier Lottery says ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, Aug. 11, is an estimated $20 million.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Another lawsuit filed by former Landmark Recovery patients

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The lawsuit claims Landmark Recovery failed to intervene during sexual assaults and allowed patients to go days without food.

Investigation

28 more former patients added to lawsuit against Landmark Recovery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
In an amendment filed Tuesday night, the number of former patients named in the lawsuit grew from nine to 37.

News

Showers and some storms are expected to move into Michiana after sunset.

First Alert Weather: Rain Chances on the Rise Overnight

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Showers and some storms are expected to move into Michiana after sunset.

News

Showers and some storms are expected to move into Michiana after sunset.

First Alert Weather: Rain Chances on the Rise Overnight

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

2023 Michigan primary election results

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Tuesday was a primary election day for Berrien, St. Joseph, and Van Buren counties, with a handful of issues on the ballot this August.

News

A look at Niles Brandywine's 2023 football season

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

1 dead, 1 critically injured after SUV crash in Cass County

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

South Bend child in critical condition after shooting

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Ohio voters reject Issue 1

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

1 killed, 1 critically injured after SUV crash in Cass County on Aug. 8, 2023.

1 dead, 1 critically injured after SUV crash in Cass County

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A singular SUV crash has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Elkhart woman and left a man critically injured.