South Bend woman arrested after being charged in 2022 crash that killed motorcyclist

Shambreka Hall
Shambreka Hall(St. Joseph County Jail)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend woman who was charged last month in connection with a crash last year that killed a motorcyclist has been arrested.

According to jail records, Shambreka Hall, 28, was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail Tuesday morning. Court documents allege pot played a role in the Sept. 2022 crash that killed Dale Womack, Jr., 32, of Mishawaka.

The crash happened back on Sept. 22, 2022, at the intersection of Mishawaka Avenue and 31st Street in South Bend. According to charging documents, Womack had the right of way as he rode his motorcycle down Mishawaka Avenue.

That’s when a 2015 Nissan Sentra, driven by Hall, turned off 31st Street and into the path of the bike. Womack reportedly collided with the rear driver’s side door of Hall’s Nissan, causing him to be thrown from the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court documents, Hall was evaluated by a certified drug recognition officer who believed she was impaired by cannabis. Hall allegedly told officers she had smoked marijuana the month before and used THC gummies the weekend prior but had nothing since.

Blood obtained from Hall showed the presence of both active THC and THC metabolites in her system at the time of the crash.

Hall also told police she could not see the motorcycle because she could not see around cars that were parked along Mishawaka Avenue.

Hall was charged in late July with driving intoxicated causing death, reckless homicide, and operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance or it’s metabolite in the blood.

Driving intoxicated causing death and operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance or it’s metabolite in the blood are level four felonies punishable by up to 12 years in prison. Reckless homicide is a level five felony punishable by up to six years in prison.

