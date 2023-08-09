Police identify victim of deadly fire in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department has identified a teen who was found dead in a house fire Tuesday morning in Elkhart.

Police say the victim is Christyan Roberto Cortez, 18, of Elkhart. His death remains under investigation by the Elkhart County Homicide Unit.

A dog was also found dead in the house fire, which happened just after 7:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Myrtle Street. Officials say there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the house’s first floor windows.

Fire and search crews quickly made their way into the house, as they were told that two people and an animal were possibly still inside. They simultaneously fought the fire while conducting their search.

While clearing the house, first responders found Cortez on the first floor of the front apartment, as well as a dog. Neither of them survived.

A second man reportedly escaped the house through a second story window and was not injured.

Firefighters battled the blaze for approximately 30 minutes before it was under control.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze, while the Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the portion of the investigation involving Cortez’s death.

