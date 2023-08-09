Police identify victim of deadly fire in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department has identified a teen who was found dead in a house fire Tuesday morning in Elkhart.

Police say the victim is Christyan Roberto Cortez, 18, of Elkhart. His death remains under investigation by the Elkhart County Homicide Unit.

A dog was also found dead in the house fire, which happened just after 7:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Myrtle Street. Officials say there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the house’s first floor windows.

Fire and search crews quickly made their way into the house, as they were told that two people and an animal were possibly still inside. They simultaneously fought the fire while conducting their search.

While clearing the house, first responders found Cortez on the first floor of the front apartment, as well as a dog. Neither of them survived.

A second man reportedly escaped the house through a second story window and was not injured.

Firefighters battled the blaze for approximately 30 minutes before it was under control.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze, while the Elkhart County Homicide Unit is handling the portion of the investigation involving Cortez’s death.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Elkhart uses opioid settlement money to help fund Oaklawn Crisis Center

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
In a 6-3 vote on Monday night, the Elkhart Common Council approved the decision to allocate $291,000 in opioid settlement money to the expansion of Oaklawn’s existing facility in Goshen.

News

Guidugli gives Hartman praise for QB room’s summer accomplishments

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

Notre Dame RB Audric Estimé named to Doak Walker Award watch list

Updated: 47 minutes ago

Travel

Lane restrictions in place along portion of Shawnee Road on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Lane restrictions in place along portion of Shawnee Road

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A portion of Shawnee Road, between Hills and Hartline roads, will undergo a single-lane closure on Thursday, Aug. 10.

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather: Showers this evening; Fog early Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Showers and some storms are expected to move into Michiana after sunset.

Latest News

News

Brandywine football stays committed to triple option offense

Updated: 2 hours ago

Scam Alert

Elkhart police warning residents about return of warrant phone scam

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Elkhart Police Department wants to remind you they will never call you to request money or gift cards to have a warrant removed.

News

Elkhart police warning residents about return of warrant phone scam

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

25 Coachmen motorhomes from Middlebury head to ‘Yellowstone’ charity event on Aug. 9, 2023.

25 Coachmen motorhomes from Middlebury head to ‘Yellowstone’ charity event

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
A caravan of 25 motorhomes left the Coachmen plant in Middlebury today and headed to a star-studded charity event in Montana.

News

18-year-old identified as victim in Elkhart house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago

Back To School

Argos superintendent discusses hopes, improvements for new school year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Tricia Sloma
Our own Tricia Sloma caught up with Ned Speicher as students made their way back to the classroom Wednesday.